NEW YORK, December 31, 2021 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guards Damyean Dotson and Matt Mooney to second 10-day contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed

Dotson, 6-6, 210-pounds, appeared in two games this season for the Knicks, averaging two points and one rebound over 10.5 minutes. The Houston, TX-native holds career averages of 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 19.9 minutes in 213 games (49 starts) over five seasons with New York and Cleveland. He signed his first 10-day contract on Dec. 21.

Mooney, 6-3, 199-pounds, played two minutes for the Knicks this season. The Chicago, IL-native has played in five NBA games over two seasons with Cleveland and New York. He signed his first 10-day contract on Dec. 21.