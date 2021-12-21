NEW YORK, December 21, 2021 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Damyean Dotson to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed

Dotson, 6-6, 210-pounds, is averaging 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists over 34.9 minutes in 12 games (all starts) for the Austin Spurs, the official NBA G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs. He holds career NBA averages of 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 20.0 minutes in 211 games (49 starts) over four seasons with New York and Cleveland. He was originally selected by New York in the second round (44th overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft out of the University of Houston. He spent his first three seasons with the Knicks, recording 7.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 20.1 minutes in 165 games (42 starts).

The Houston, TX-native played two seasons at the University of Oregon (2012-13 through 2013-14) before finishing his collegiate career with Houston (2015-16 through 2016-17). As a senior, he averaged 17.4 points and 6.9 rebounds in 32 games, earning All-AAC First Team honors.