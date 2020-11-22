NEW YORK, NY (November 22, 2020) - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Alec Burks to a contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Burks (6-6, 214-pounds), who is entering his 10th NBA season, averaged a career high 15.0 points to go along with 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 66 games (19 starts) with the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers last season. He’s connected on 38.5-percent of his three-point attempts and made a career best 116 three-pointers last season. Burks scored in double figures in 50 of his 66 games, including 16 20-point games and two 30-point performances. He finished 11th in the NBA in free-throw percentage, at 88.7 percent. Originally selected by Utah with the 12th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Burks holds career averages of 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 21.8 minutes over 495 games (86 starts) with Philadelphia, Golden State, Cleveland, Sacramento and Utah.

The Grandview, MO-native spent two collegiate seasons at Colorado University, where he earned significant recognition, including being named the 2009-10 Big 12 Rookie of the Year. Burks was also one of two unanimous selections for the first-team all-Big 12 for his 2010-11 sophomore season, during which he led his team in scoring at 20.5 points.