NEW YORK, August 19, 2021 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed forward Aamir Simms to a contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Simms, 6-8, 245-pounds, played four seasons at Clemson University (2017-21) and averaged 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 25.3 minutes in 122 games (100 starts). As a senior, Simms was named to the 2020-21 All-ACC Second Team after producing a career best 13.4 points on 53.2-percent shooting from the field (40-percent from downtown) with 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 29.7 minutes in 24 games (all starts).

The Palmyra, VA-native, recently appeared in four games for the Knicks Summer League entry in Las Vegas, NV. He averaged 3.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over 11.1 minutes.