NEW YORK, NY (December 6, 2019) - Today, head coach David Fizdale and assistant coach Keith Smart were relieved of their coaching duties. Assistant coach Mike Miller has been named interim head coach.

Mike Miller Bio: Miller, 55, joined the Knicks coaching staff this season after four years at the helm of the Westchester Knicks. He led Westchester to a 108-92 (.540) mark and was the 2017-18 G League’s Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year. He led that squad to a 32-18 (.640) record, which was the best in the Eastern Conference. He led Westchester to the postseason in three of his four seasons. He joined Westchester in 2015 after spending the previous two seasons as an assistant coach with the Austin Spurs (G League). Previously, he served as an assistant coach at California-Riverside (2012-13) and head coach at Eastern Illinois (2005-06 through 2011-12). He began his head coaching career at Texas State University (1994-95 through 1999-2000).