NEW YORK, August 18, 2021 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has re-signed center/forward Taj Gibson. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gibson, 6-10, 232-pounds, originally signed with New York on July 8, 2019, and has appeared in 107 games (59 starts) for the Knicks, recording 5.8 points and 4.8 rebounds over 18.3 minutes. Last season, he averaged 5.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over 20.8 minutes in 45 regular season games (three starts) and 5.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in five postseason games (three starts).

Prior to New York, Gibson spent 10 seasons with Chicago, Oklahoma City and Minnesota. The 12-year veteran holds career averages of 9.3 points on 51.8-percent shooting, 6.2 rebounds and one assist over 24.9 minutes in 844 regular season games (443 starts). Additionally, Gibson has appeared in 71 postseason contests, averaging 7.8 points and 4.9 rebounds over 22.3 minutes.

He was originally selected by Chicago with the 26th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft after three seasons at the University of Southern California.