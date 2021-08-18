NEW YORK, August 18, 2021 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has re-signed guard/forward Alec Burks. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Burks, 6-6, 214-pounds, averaged 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 49 games (five starts) for New York last season after signing as a free agent on November 22, 2020. He connected on a career best 41.5-percent from downtown and hit at least 100 three-pointers (102) for the second consecutive season. He recorded 11 20-point performances, one 30-point performance and a career best five straight 20-point performances from March 18-27.

Originally selected by Utah with the 12th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Burks holds career averages of 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 22.2 minutes in 544 games (91 starts) with New York, Philadelphia, Golden State, Cleveland, Sacramento and Utah.

The Grandview, MO-native spent two seasons at the University of Colorado, where he earned 2009-10 Big 12 Rookie of the Year honors during his freshman season. Burks was also one of two unanimous selections for first-team All-Big 12 in 2010-11, during which he led his team in scoring at 20.5 points.