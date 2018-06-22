NEW YORK, June 21, 2018– The New York Knicks have selected Kevin Knox from the University of Kentucky with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. With the 36th overall pick, the Knicks selected Mitchell Robinson from Chalmette High School (Chalmette, La.), in the second round of the Draft.

Knox, 6-9, 215-pounds spent one season at Kentucky with averages of 15.6 points and 32.4 minutes over 37 games (37 starts). He led the Wildcats in scoring, 3-pointers made and recorded the eighth-most points (576) in school history as a freshman. Knox was a 2017-18 AP Honorable Mention All-America selection, 2017-18 SEC co-Freshman of the Year and named to the 2017-18 All-SEC First Team. As a freshman, he scored in double figures in all but seven games, including a team-high 10 games with 20 or more. He erupted for a game-high 34 points in a 17-point comeback victory at No. 7 West Virginia on January 27, 2018. In a victory over Davidson, he posted 25 points and six rebounds in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Robinson, 7-0, 225-pounds, finished his senior year at Chalmette averaging 25.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 7.1 blocks. For his AAU team (Pro Skills), he recorded 15.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 4.1 blocks in the summer of 2016 and was named All-EYBL Second Team. At the Peach Jam Championships, Robinson posted 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.6 blocks. The Naismith Trophy All-America honorable mention was selected to the 2017 McDonald’s All-American Game and participated in the 2017 Jordan Brand Classic.