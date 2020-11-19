NEW YORK, NY (November 19, 2020) - New York Knicks announced today that the team has waived guards Wayne Ellington and Elfrid Payton, forward Kenny Wooten and center Taj Gibson. The Knicks have also declined to exercise the team options on Theo Pinson and Bobby Portis.

Ellington, 6-5, 207-pounds, originally signed with the Knicks as a free agent on Jul. 8, 2019. The Wynnewood, PA-native appeared in 36 games (one start) for the Knicks, averaging 5.1 points and 1.8 rebounds over 15.5 minutes.

Gibson, 6-10, 232-pounds, originally signed with the Knicks as a free agent on Jul. 8, 2019. The Brooklyn, NY-native averaged 6.1 points and 4.3 rebounds over 16.5 minutes in 62 games (56 starts).

Payton, 6-4, 185-pounds, originally signed with the Knicks as a free agent on Jul. 8, 2019. Last season the Gretna, LA-native recorded 10.0 points, 7.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.56 steals over 27.7 minutes in 45 games (36 starts).

Pinson, 6-5, 212-pounds, spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets averaging 3.6 points, 1.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds over 11.1 minutes in 33 games. Pinson was claimed off waivers by the Knicks on June 26, 2020.

Portis, 6-11, 255-pounds, originally signed with the Knicks as a free agent on Jul. 8, 2020. The Little Rock, AR-native posted 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 21.1 minutes in 66 games (five starts).

Wooten, 6-8, 235-pounds, originally signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Knicks on Sep. 9, 2019 after going undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft. His contract was converted to a two-way contract on Jan. 14, 2020. The Stockton, CA-native averaged 7.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.56 blocks over 27 games (19 starts) for the Westchester Knicks last season.