NEW YORK, NY (July 30, 2021) – New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired the draft rights to guard Quentin Grimes and a future second round pick from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for the draft rights to forward Keon Johnson.

Grimes, 6-5, 205-pounds, earned All-America third team honors at the University of Houston last season, after averaging 17.8 points on 40.3-percent shooting from downtown, with 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals over 32.7 minutes in 30 games. The Houston, TX-native played two seasons (2019-21) for the Cougars after beginning his collegiate career at Kansas University (2018-19). He was named MVP of the 2018 FIBA Americas Under-18 Championship after helping lead Team USA to a gold medal.