NEW YORK, NY (November 20, 2020) - The New York Knicks announced today that as part of a three-team trade the team has acquired the draft rights to Immanuel Quickley, the 25th overall selection in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft, via the Oklahoma City Thunder, the draft rights to Mathias Lessort and a future second round pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves. New York sent the draft rights to Leandro Bolmaro, the 23rd pick in the first round to Minnesota.

Quickley, 6-3, 188-pounds, averaged 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 46.2-percent from the field, including 39.7-percent from three over 67 games (27 starts) at Kentucky. The Havre de Grace, MD-native was named the 2019-20 SEC Player of the Year after helping guide the Wildcats to the SEC regular season championship. During his sophomore season, the 2019-20 All-SEC-First Team selection recorded 16.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 42.8-percent from downtown over 33.0 minutes in 30 games (20 starts).