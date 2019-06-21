NEW YORK, NY (June 21, 2019) - The New York Knicks have acquired the draft rights to Ignas Brazdeikis, the 47th overall selection in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft, from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for the draft rights to Kyle Guy, the 55th pick in the second round, the team announced tonight.

Brazdeikis, 6-7, 215 lbs, averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, shooting 46.2-percent from the field, including 39.2-percent from three over 37 games (37 starts) at Michigan. The Lithuanian native earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-Big Ten Second Team honors in his lone season with the Wolverines.