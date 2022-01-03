NEW YORK, January 3, 2022 – The New York Knicks announced the acquisition of guard/forward Denzel Valentine from Cleveland and the draft rights to center Wang Zhelin and guard/forward Brad Newley, as well as cash considerations from Los Angeles Lakers as part of a three-team deal. In the trade, Cleveland received guard Rajon Rondo from Los Angeles and Los Angeles received the draft rights to Louis Labeyrie from New York. New York has also waived guard Wayne Selden.

Valentine, 6-4, 220-pounds, holds career averages of 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 18.9 minutes in 254 games (45 starts) over five seasons with Chicago and Cleveland. He’s appeared in 22 games for Cleveland this season, recording 2.9 points and 1.7 rebounds over 9.3 minutes. He was originally selected by Chicago with the 14th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, following a four-year career at Michigan State University.

Selden, 6-4, 232-pounds, recorded five points, one rebound and one assist over 19 minutes in three games for New York this season. He was signed on Sep. 25, 2021.