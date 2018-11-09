Get In Touch
The New York Knicks today unveiled their City Edition alternate jersey, which features the New York City Skyline as the central design element and a symbol of the diverse cultures united across New York City. The Knicks will debut these uniforms on Sunday, November 11 when the team takes on the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden and will continue to wear the jerseys at various theme nights throughout the 2018-19 season.
The City Edition design was inspired by what it means to be a New Yorker and utilizes one of the City’s most iconic and defining attributes – its skyline—as a representation of the many cultures that make up New York and their shared ambitions and dreams. To unveil the uniforms to the team, six Junior Knicks members were invited to the Knicks practice facility where they read letters describing how the Knicks inspire them as New Yorkers.
Beginning November 9, the jerseys and additional City Edition merchandise will be available for purchase at the MSG Team Store inside Madison Square Garden and on NYKnicks.com. The Knicks will wear the City Edition uniforms at the following theme nights at Madison Square Garden:
For more information and tickets visit NYKnicks.com/Theme-Nights.