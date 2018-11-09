The New York Knicks today unveiled their City Edition alternate jersey, which features the New York City Skyline as the central design element and a symbol of the diverse cultures united across New York City. The Knicks will debut these uniforms on Sunday, November 11 when the team takes on the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden and will continue to wear the jerseys at various theme nights throughout the 2018-19 season.

The City Edition design was inspired by what it means to be a New Yorker and utilizes one of the City’s most iconic and defining attributes – its skyline—as a representation of the many cultures that make up New York and their shared ambitions and dreams. To unveil the uniforms to the team, six Junior Knicks members were invited to the Knicks practice facility where they read letters describing how the Knicks inspire them as New Yorkers.

Beginning November 9, the jerseys and additional City Edition merchandise will be available for purchase at the MSG Team Store inside Madison Square Garden and on NYKnicks.com. The Knicks will wear the City Edition uniforms at the following theme nights at Madison Square Garden:

Hoops for Troops Night – Sunday, November 11 vs. Orland Magic

Hanukkah Night – Monday, December 3 vs. Washington Wizards

French Heritage Night – Sunday, December 9 vs. Charlotte Hornets

Christmas Day -- Tuesday, December 25 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Martin Luther King Day – Monday, January 21 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Chinese New Year – Tuesday, February 5 vs. Detroit Pistons

Latvian Heritage Night – Sunday, February 24 vs. San Antonio Spurs

Black History Month – Tuesday, February 26 vs. Orlando Magic

Women’s History Night – Wednesday, March 20 vs. Utah Jazz

Noche Latina – Sunday, March 24 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Pride Night – Saturday, March 30 vs. Miami Heat

First Responders Night – Sunday, April 7 vs. Washington Wizards

For more information and tickets visit NYKnicks.com/Theme-Nights.