Dear Knicks Fan,

As you know, the NBA temporarily postponed its season in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The league’s decision was made to safeguard the health and well-being of fans, players, everyone connected to our game and the general public. As Commissioner Silver advised in his recent letter to all NBA fans, the league is currently on a hiatus. However, the NBA intends to resume the season, if and when it becomes safe for all concerned.

The Knicks will continue to coordinate with medical and government officials, and the NBA, to determine safe protocols for resuming our games. As the NBA develops the appropriate course for future games and events, we will keep you informed of any changes as soon as they happen.

Tickets already purchased for a postponed game will be honored when the game is rescheduled, or you can request a refund at point of purchase. If games are not played or played in an empty arena, we will work with the ticketholder on a credit for a future game or a refund.

Our team and the city of New York are committed to looking out for one another and for you, our fans. Thank you for your loyalty and patience during these unprecedented times. We are grateful for your understanding and for being the best fans in sports.

Sincerely,

New York Knicks