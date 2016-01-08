Redick “A Proud Papa” Watching Rivers’ Hot Streak

Rowan Kavner

PLAYA VISTA, Cali. – “Just keep shooting,” Austin Rivers told himself.

The Clippers’ backup guard finds himself in one of the best stretches of his career the last four games, shooting 60.9 percent from the floor and 64.7 percent from 3-point range while averaging 18.3 points per game, completely reversing course from where he was in early December.

Rivers would go through his normal pregame routine getting shots up with assistant coach Sam Cassell, and he’d see them all go through. Yet heading to Charlotte, in the middle of the Clippers’ most recent five-game road trip, he’d hit just four of his previous 36 3-pointers.

Cassell told Rivers, rarely one to lack confidence, to keep trusting his shot and shoot when he gets the chance.

“It’s a long season,” Rivers said. “And just like that, it changes.”

That might be understating it.

In just one game, Rivers hit as many 3-pointers as he had in his previous 18 games combined, going 4-for-6 from long range in Charlotte.

“From that game on, it’s been a completely different player,” said J.J. Redick.

Rivers scored 22 points against the Hornets, then followed that up by hitting two 3-pointers in New Orleans and going a combined 5-for-6 from 3-point range against Philadelphia and Portland.

He’s scored at least 16 points and shot better than 63 percent in three of his last four games, including two performances with at least 22 points. During this four-game stretch, Rivers’ 11 made 3-pointers equaled his total from long distance in his previous 22 games combined.

“It’s very fun to watch, and as an older player, it’s like I’m a proud papa,” Redick said. “It’s so fun to see. We talk a lot, obviously both of us went to Duke, and it’s fun to see.”

Rivers had to think back even before his time at Duke to recall the last time he felt the way he feels on the court right now.

“I don’t know, high school, really,” Rivers said. “Winter Park. For real.”

He’s confident and comfortable, a sharp contrast from where he was just weeks ago. He’s worked himself into a zone, and he’s having fun watching shot after shot start falling.

“I know what I can do, and I’m going out there and doing it,” Rivers said. “Miss one, take the next one.”

With the new rotations on the bench, the next one typically isn’t far away.

In addition to making more 3-pointers, he’s also taking more with no one near him. When Rivers returned from an injured ankle on the five-game trip, he acclimated quickly to a bench unit which added Pablo Prigioni and Cole Aldrich.

With Aldrich sucking in defenses on pick-and-rolls and Prigioni and Jamal Crawford on the floor, the pressure’s off Rivers to be one of the lone creators for a shot. According to NBA Stats, 15 of Rivers’ 17 3-point attempts the last four games have been either open (the closest defender four to six feet away) or wide open (the closest defender more than six feet away).

“It allows me and Jamal just to do what we do,” Rivers said. “Now I get to play point guard and shooting guard. Before, it was just me and Jamal, and the spacing was bad.

“I think a big part of it has been Cole. Pablo’s been huge, but because Cole rolls every time to the basket, the spacing’s wide open. Now, it’s real simple.”

And he’s taken full advantage.