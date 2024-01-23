GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Lakers

LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 01/07/2024 | LAC 103 - LAL 106 | P. George/I. Zubac: 22 PTS - L. James: 25 PTS
- Over their last five home games, the Clippers are shooting 55.6% from the field. That is their best field goal percentage over a five-game span at home since April 1993 (56.6%).
- Kawhi Leonard has at least one made three-pointer and one defensive stop (block or steal) in 22 straight games. That is the longest active streak in the NBA and the longest such streak in Clippers franchise history.
- Russell Westbrook had 23 points and six assists last game. It was his 11th game with 10+ points and 5+ assists off the bench since moving to a reserve role on November 17 – only Malik Monk (17) and Austin Reaves (11) have more such games over that span.
- James Harden has made at least one three-pointer in 36 straight games against the Lakers. That is the longest three-pointer streak against the Lakers in NBA history, four games longer than the next closest streak (CJ McCollum – 32).
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|117.7
|.493
|.398
|.809
|43.1
|25.8
|8.1
|5.3
|13.2
|LAL
|114.8
|.489
|.360
|.776
|43.2
|27.9
|7.7
|5.5
|14.3