GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Lakers

January 23, 202411:25 AM PST
LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
  1. Last Matchup: 01/07/2024 | LAC 103 - LAL 106 | P. George/I. Zubac: 22 PTS - L. James: 25 PTS
  2. Over their last five home games, the Clippers are shooting 55.6% from the field. That is their best field goal percentage over a five-game span at home since April 1993 (56.6%).
  3. Kawhi Leonard has at least one made three-pointer and one defensive stop (block or steal) in 22 straight games. That is the longest active streak in the NBA and the longest such streak in Clippers franchise history.
  4. Russell Westbrook had 23 points and six assists last game. It was his 11th game with 10+ points and 5+ assists off the bench since moving to a reserve role on November 17 – only Malik Monk (17) and Austin Reaves (11) have more such games over that span.
  5. James Harden has made at least one three-pointer in 36 straight games against the Lakers. That is the longest three-pointer streak against the Lakers in NBA history, four games longer than the next closest streak (CJ McCollum – 32).
STATS:

2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON

PPGFG%3P%FT%REBASTSTLBLKTOV
LAC117.7.493.398.80943.125.88.15.313.2
LAL114.8.489.360.77643.227.97.75.514.3

