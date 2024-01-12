GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Grizzlies

LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 12/29/2023 | LAC 117 - MEM 106 | P. George: 23 PTS - M. Smart/J. Jackson Jr.: 22 PTS
- The Clippers outrebounded the Grizzlies, 54-33, when they last met in December. The +21- rebound margin for Los Angeles was their second highest in any all-time meeting with Memphis (+27 on March 5, 2023).
- Los Angeles was 8-10 (.444) entering December and owns a 16-3 (.842) record since. The +.398 difference in winning percentage is the largest improvement in the NBA since the beginning of last month.
- So far this month, James Harden has dished out 64 total assists, which leads the NBA. He (15.5 PPG, 10.7 APG) is one of two players averaging a points-assists double-double so far this month, along with Tyrese Haliburton.
- Kawhi Leonard and Paul George each had 29 points last game. It was the 30th time that the duo went for 25 or more points in the same game – that only trails Bob McAdoo and Randy Smith (39) for most such games by any duo in Clippers history.
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|117.4
|.492
|.391
|.812
|43.4
|25.8
|8.2
|5.2
|13.4
|MEM
|108.1
|.441
|.340
|.775
|42.7
|24.5
|7.4
|6.3
|14.8