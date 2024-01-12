featured-image

GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Grizzlies

January 12, 20241:02 PM PST
LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
  1. Last Matchup: 12/29/2023 | LAC 117 - MEM 106 | P. George: 23 PTS - M. Smart/J. Jackson Jr.: 22 PTS
  2. The Clippers outrebounded the Grizzlies, 54-33, when they last met in December. The +21- rebound margin for Los Angeles was their second highest in any all-time meeting with Memphis (+27 on March 5, 2023).
  3. Los Angeles was 8-10 (.444) entering December and owns a 16-3 (.842) record since. The +.398 difference in winning percentage is the largest improvement in the NBA since the beginning of last month.
  4. So far this month, James Harden has dished out 64 total assists, which leads the NBA. He (15.5 PPG, 10.7 APG) is one of two players averaging a points-assists double-double so far this month, along with Tyrese Haliburton.
  5. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George each had 29 points last game. It was the 30th time that the duo went for 25 or more points in the same game – that only trails Bob McAdoo and Randy Smith (39) for most such games by any duo in Clippers history.
STATS:

2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON

PPGFG%3P%FT%REBASTSTLBLKTOV
LAC117.4.492.391.81243.425.88.25.213.4
MEM108.1.441.340.77542.724.57.46.314.8

Tags

2023-24 SeasonBroadcast InformationGame PreviewsInjury ReportJames HardenJaren Jackson Jr.Kawhi LeonardKey MatchupLA ClippersMarcus SmartMemphis GrizzliesPaul GeorgeStats