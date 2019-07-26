Russell Westbrook driven to win championship with Rockets

New Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook is ready to move on to a new beginning with a familiar face.

Westbrook was introduced to the media on Friday after being officially traded there by the Oklahoma City Thunder just 10 days ago. In Houston, he'll play alongside former OKC teammate and current star James Harden, who was sitting in the front row for the news conference.

Westbrook made clear he's out to win it all with Harden and the rest of the Rockets.

"Me and James have been friends for many, many years -- since I was 10," Westbrook said. "To be able to win something, you've got to be able to sacrifice some parts of your game. We both understand that. We both understand we have one common goal and that's to win a championship. We understand what we have to do. I'm not worried about it, I know James is not worried about it."

In moving to Houston, Westbrook and Harden will have to figure out how to have harmony in their games as both players have grown exponentially as NBA superstars since their Thunder days. To Westbrook, though, taking a lesser role and having the ball in his hands less often will not be a big challenge.

"We play great off the ball with each other," Westbrook said. "We've done it in Oklahoma City. There were many times in Oklahoma City when James closed the game as the primary ball handler and I played off the ball, which is totally fine for me. Offensively and scoring are not the only thing I can do for the game. I do a lot of great things for the game. I look forward to doing that with this team as well."

Last season, Westbrook averaged a triple-double for the third consecutive season and he led the NBA in assists per game (10.7) for the second straight season. However, he and the Thunder struggled to find success in the playoffs for the third straight time as well. They were ousted in five games by the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round. Westbrook averaged nearly a triple-double in that series (22.8 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 10.6 apg), but shot a career playoff-worst 36 percent.

As for Harden and the Rockets, they had hopes of realizing their Finals dream in 2018-19. However, they were once again upended in the playoffs by the rival Golden State Warriors, this time in the Western Conference semifinals. That series defeat -- which came in Game 6 at Toyota Center -- came on the heels of a Game 7 loss at home in the 2018 Western Conference finals.

Westbrook is excited to play alongside Harden and lift the franchise to The Finals, a place it has not been since 1995.

The Rockets picked up Westbrook in one of the more surprising moves of the wild NBA offseason, acquiring him from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Chris Paul and some future Draft picks. In mid-June, news circulated that Paul wanted out of Houston, yet team officials were quick to refute such talk.

But in a Western Conference that saw Kawhi Leonard and Paul George join the LA Clippers, Anthony Davis join the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant leave Golden State, the Rockets had to do something. Harden and Paul, for whatever reason, didn’t work out. Title-chasing teams like Houston aren’t inclined to be patient, so the Rockets took a big swing and brought on Westbrook.

Harden and Westbrook were teammates in OKC from 2009-12, helping guide the team to The Finals in 2012. The duo traded Kia MVP honors in back-to-back seasons, with Westbrook winning in 2016-17 (as Harden finished second in voting) and Harden winning in 2017-18 (with Westbrook finishing fifth in voting).

The run in Oklahoma City under Westbrook wasn’t supposed to end yet. But fellow star Paul George left first for the LA Clippers via a trade, opening the door for an earlier-than-expected reboot. Thunder forward Jerami Grant was traded before Westbrook, and now Oklahoma City has added multiple first-round picks for its rebuilding project. It will take time and coach Billy Donovan will get plenty of chances to tinker with his lineup and give young players experience.

"It's an amazing opportunity," Westbrook said. "I can't take on the next journey without thanking the Oklahoma City Thunder, [GM] Sam [Presti], [team owner] Mr. [Clay] Bennett for taking me and drafting me. It's something that I never would have thought of being there and being able to now come and reunite here with James. It's another great chapter in my life."

Oklahoma City got five future first-round selections as part of the George trade. They received two more in the Westbrook-to-Houston trade and got a 2020 first-round pick in the Grant-to-Denver deal.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.