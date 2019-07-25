Six players added to Team USA's World Cup training camp roster

USA Basketball Men’s National Team Managing Director Jerry Colangelo today announced the addition of six players to the USA National Team and to the roster of players expected to participate in the team’s Aug. 5-9 training camp, and he also confirmed that eight previously announced team members who were expected to attend the World Cup training and exhibition games have withdrawn.

Additionally, USA Basketball announced the 13-member USA Select Team that will train alongside and against the USA National Team Aug. 5-9.

Athletes added to the USA National Team roster and confirmed to participate in the World Cup training camp include NBA standouts Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Montrezl Harrell (Los Angeles Clippers), Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets), Julius Randle (New York Knicks), Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics) and Thaddeus Young (Chicago Bulls). Each of the six players possess previous USA Basketball experience.

Additional USA National Team members confirmed to participate in the World Cup Training Camp in Las Vegas include: Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings); Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons); Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers); Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks); Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors); Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks); Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz); Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics); P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets); Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers); and Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics).

The 2018-20 USA Basketball National Team coaching staff features USA and San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. Serving as USA assistant coaches are Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova University head coach Jay Wright.

No longer attending the USA training camp are: Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards); Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers); Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets); James Harden (Houston Rockets); Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers); Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers); Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers); CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers); and Paul Millsap (Denver Nuggets).

“Since USA Basketball started the men’s national team program in 2006, we have understood the necessity of fluidity within the program and the importance of having a deep national team roster that features both young and veteran standout NBA players,” said Colangelo. “The six players we added today are all outstanding players in their own right, and along with the other players who will attend the World Cup Team training camp, will offer Coach Popovich and his staff some remarkable athleticism and versatility.

“USA Basketball is looking to select the best team possible for the FIBA World Cup as we attempt to win a third straight gold medal. We have a deep roster of men who have played for USA Basketball and who have experienced playing in FIBA events, so they understand the competitiveness of FIBA basketball and have respect for the other national teams. We’re looking forward to exposing the selected players to FIBA World Cup competition and the incredible experience of representing their country in one of the world’s premiere basketball’s competitions.”

USA Basketball and Colangelo also today announced the 13-man USA Basketball Select Team that will train daily with the USA National Team from Aug. 5-8 at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center. All practices are closed to the public.

The Select Team members also will join with the National Team players and participate in the USA Blue versus USA White exhibition game that is scheduled for 7 p.m. (PDT) Aug. 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. For game ticket information visit usab.com/mnttickets.

Featuring seven players owning prior USA Basketball experience, the Select Team roster also includes four members of the 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie first and second teams.

Selected for the 2019 USA Basketball Select Team were: Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets); Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento Kings); Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns); Jalen Brunson (Dallas Mavericks); John Collins (Atlanta Hawks); Pat Connaughton (Milwaukee Bucks); De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings); Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets); Jonathan Isaac(Orlando Magic); Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks); Landry Shamet (Los Angeles Clippers/Wichita State); Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs); and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).

Former NBA head coach Jeff Van Gundy, who served ashead coach of the 2017-19 USA Basketball’s six World Cup Qualifying Teams and the gold medalist 2017 USA AmeriCup team, will serve as head coach of the 2019 USA Basketball Select Team. Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, who served as head coach of the 2015 USA Pan American Games Team,will serve as a Select Team assistant coach.

“The purpose of the Select Team is to help prepare our National Team for the World Cup and to offer an opportunity for some younger NBA standouts to be involved in the USA Basketball National Team program,” said Colangelo. “These 13 players help extend the legacy of elite players who have been part of USA Basketball Select teams. Not only will this group help prepare the United States for the FIBA World Cup, but it will also provide them with valuable experience at the USA Basketball National Team level.”

Allen, Bagley, Brunson, Fox, Issac, White and Young all possess prior USA Basketball experience, and the 2019 USA Select Team features six players (Bagley, Bridges, Robinson, Shamet and Young) who completed their rookie NBA season in 2018-19, five players (Allen, Collins, Fox, Issac and White) who wrapped up their second NBA season, one fourth-year NBA player (Connaughton) and one fifth-year NBA player (Harris).

Bagley and Young were named to the 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie first team, Robinson and Shamet earned All-Rookie second team honors and Bridges received the highest point total of rookies to not make the 2018-19 All-Rookie first or second teams. Also, Collins was named 2017-18 All-Rookie second team.