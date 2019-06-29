NBA Salary Cap set at $109.14 million for 2019-20

NEW YORK -- The National Basketball Association announced Saturday that the Salary Cap has been set at $109.14 million for the 2019-20 season. The tax level for the 2019-20 season is $132.627 million.

The Salary Cap and tax level go into effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday, July 1. As announced by the league in May, this year teams can begin negotiating with free agents at 6:00 p.m. ET on June 30 -- six hours prior to the start of the league’s "moratorium period." The moratorium period ends at noon ET on Saturday, July 6.

The minimum team salary, which is set at 90 percent of the Salary Cap, is $98.226 million for the 2019-20 season.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement provides for three different mid-level exceptions depending on a team's salary level. The non-taxpayer mid-level for the 2019-20 season is $9.258 million, the taxpayer mid-level is $5.718 million, and the mid-level for a team with room under the Salary Cap is $4.767 million.

