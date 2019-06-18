Report: Celtics' Al Horford to become unrestricted free agent

Another one of the Boston Celtics' top in-house free agents appears set to not opt into his deal as well.

Center Al Horford is reportedly not exercising the $30.1 million option on his contract for 2019-20, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Less than a week ago, Celtics star guard Kyrie Irving decided to not opt into his deal for next season as well.

Boston Celtics center Al Horford will not exercise the $30.1M option on his 2019-20 contract and become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell ESPN. Horford and the Celtics both have interest in working toward a new deal in July, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2019

Wojnarowski reports Horford and the Celtics have interest in working toward a new deal in July. Additionally, his agreeing to a new deal would help Boston's salary cap flexibility. Team president Danny Ainge said in early June that he was hoping to discuss restructuring the All-Star big man's contract, a move he called a priority this summer.

A five-time All-Star, Horford averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game last season for the Celtics, appearing and starting in 68 games. Overall, the former No. 3 pick in the 2007 draft has averaged 14.1 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 3.2 apg and 1.2 bpg in his career.