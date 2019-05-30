2019 NBA Finals
2019 NBA Finals

Drake rocks Dell Curry Raptors throwback jersey for Game 1

Raptors superfan and global ambassador honors team history, trolls Warriors

From NBA.com Staff

May 30, 2019 8:52 PM ET

 

Pop superstar Drake made a very intentional sartorial choice on the way to Game 1.

Megastar rapper and Toronto Raptors superfan Drake has been at the center of much recent conversation for his prominent role throughout this NBA Finals run by his hometown squad. And he had a little something in store for everyone's incoming eyeballs:

A fresh Dell Curry No. 30 Raptors throwback jersey -- honoring the three-season run (1999-2002) by the father of Golden State Warriors star Stephen.


With Toronto, Dell Curry averaged 6.7 points in 15.7 minutes, shooting 39.0 percent from 3-point range. For his career, the 16-year veteran hit 1,245 shots from deep on a stellar 40.2 percent.

A jersey's not quite a tattoo when it comes to commitment, though, so perhaps Drake's Curry family loyalties aren't quite so clearcut.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.