Drake rocks Dell Curry Raptors throwback jersey for Game 1

Megastar rapper and Toronto Raptors superfan Drake has been at the center of much recent conversation for his prominent role throughout this NBA Finals run by his hometown squad. And he had a little something in store for everyone's incoming eyeballs:

A fresh Dell Curry No. 30 Raptors throwback jersey -- honoring the three-season run (1999-2002) by the father of Golden State Warriors star Stephen.

With Toronto, Dell Curry averaged 6.7 points in 15.7 minutes, shooting 39.0 percent from 3-point range. For his career, the 16-year veteran hit 1,245 shots from deep on a stellar 40.2 percent.

A jersey's not quite a tattoo when it comes to commitment, though, so perhaps Drake's Curry family loyalties aren't quite so clearcut.