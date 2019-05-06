Smart available to play in Game 4 tonight

* Tonight on TNT: Bucks vs. Celtics (7 ET)

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been upgraded to available for Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, the team announced on Monday.

#NEBHInjuryReport Marcus Smart has been upgraded to AVAILABLE 🙌 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 6, 2019

Smart has been sidelined since he suffered a left oblique injury against the Orlando Magic on April 7.

The Celtics initially expected Smart to miss four-to-six weeks, which puts his recovery right on schedule.

The 26-year-old guard is a critical part of the Celtics with averages of 8.9 points, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 27.5 minutes this season. His return comes at the perfect time as the Celtics find themselves in a 2-1 series hole against Milwaukee. According to coach Brad Stevens, Smart will play "short stints" in Game 4 and could end up guarding Khris Middleton.

Brad Stevens says that Marcus Smart will spend some time on Middleton. Smart will be available to play “short stints” in Game 4. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 6, 2019

For the Bucks, they will continue to be without guard Malcolm Brogdon. The former Rookie of the Year was officially ruled out for Game 4 by coach Mike Budenholzer on Sunday. Brogdon, who is sidelined with a foot injury, is expected to return to the floor soon.