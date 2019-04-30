2019 NBA Playoffs
Harden misses most of first quarter wth lacerated left eyelid

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Apr 30, 2019 11:25 PM ET

 

James Harden was hit across both eyes as he attempted to grab a rebound early in the first quarter.

James Harden took an inadvertant shot to the face and went to the locker room during the first quarter of Game 2 against the Warriors.

Harden got poked in the left eye by Draymond Green and stayed down on the court through a timeout to be looked at by the team's medical staff.

Harden left the court holding a towel on his head and missed the rest of the quarter.

Mike D’Antoni was not sure what Harden’s status would be for the rest of the game but said he was "bleeding from the eye" during his between quarter interview with TNT’s Allie LaForce.

Harden returned to the Rockets' bench during a timeout with 9:38 remaining in the second quarter and reentered the game with 7:09 to play.

LaForce later reprted Harden was swiped across both eyes and suffered a lacerated left eyelid.
 

