Harden misses most of first quarter wth lacerated left eyelid

James Harden took an inadvertant shot to the face and went to the locker room during the first quarter of Game 2 against the Warriors.

Harden got poked in the left eye by Draymond Green and stayed down on the court through a timeout to be looked at by the team's medical staff.

Harden left the court holding a towel on his head and missed the rest of the quarter.

Mike D’Antoni was not sure what Harden’s status would be for the rest of the game but said he was "bleeding from the eye" during his between quarter interview with TNT’s Allie LaForce.

Harden returned to the Rockets' bench during a timeout with 9:38 remaining in the second quarter and reentered the game with 7:09 to play.

LaForce later reprted Harden was swiped across both eyes and suffered a lacerated left eyelid.

