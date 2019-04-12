Report: David Griffin agrees in principle to join Pelicans' front office

From NBA Twitter reports

Apr 12, 2019 4:50 PM ET

David Griffin served as the Cavaliers GM from 2014-2017.

Former GM David Griffin has agreed in principle to join the New Orleans Pelicans' front office, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

 Griffin's exact title is still being worked out, though he'll likely be running the basketball operations.

