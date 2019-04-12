Report: David Griffin agrees in principle to join Pelicans' front office

Former GM David Griffin has agreed in principle to join the New Orleans Pelicans' front office, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
David Griffin is finalizing a deal to become the next President of Basketball Operations with the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 12, 2019
Griffin's exact title is still being worked out, though he'll likely be running the basketball operations.
Pelicans and David Griffin have an agreement that he will run the franchise's basketball operations, but...they're still working on the job title, league source tells ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 12, 2019