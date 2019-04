Thunder All-Star Paul George joins the show to talk about OKC's playoff push, his MVP criteria, Russell Westbrook's emotional 20-20-20 game, and more.

Then John Schuhmann and I break down our picks for all of the NBA season awards, from MVP to Rookie of the Year to Most Improved. Plus, they play some trivia related to Coach of the Year.

* * *

