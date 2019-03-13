Report: Rockets, Morey agree to 5-year contract extension

The Houston Rockets are making sure their GM stays around for at least a few more seasons.

Per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the Rockets and GM Daryl Morey have agreed to a five-year contract extension. Morey last signed a contract extension in the summer of 2017, a four-year deal that kept him with Houston through the 2021-22 season.

"I'm super happy," Morey told the Houston Chronicle. "I'd love to be with the Rockets for life. This obviously solidifies us for a little while. I'm just really thankful to Tilman Fertitta for having the faith in our team. And really, it is about us having a team of people that makes this all work; Coach (Mike) D'Antoni, (vice president) Keith Jones, (vice president) Gersson Rosas, (trainer) Jason Biles, (assistant general manager) Monte McNair, (assistant general manager) Eli Witus, (assistant general manager, Vipers GM) Jimmy Paulis.

"We have too many people to mention, but I'm only as good as the people behind me."

In addition to the Morey move, the Rockets also picked up the option on D'Antoni's contract, which will keep him under contract through 2019-20. Morey told the Houston Chronicle he wants to work on an extension for D'Antoni this summer.

"He's such a critical factor," Morey told the newspaper. "Speaking for myself only, I would love for him to be here for as long as he wants to be here. He's so critical to everything we're doing here. Hopefully, that's something we can work out at the right time. I think the right thing for everyone is those things are done in the off-season."

Last summer, the Philadelphia 76ers were rebuffed in their attempts to hire away Morey in the wake of the Bryan Colangelo firing.

The Rockets are 42-25 and No. 3 in the Western Conference. They won a franchise-record 65 games in 2017-18 and posted the league’s highest win total for the first time in team history. Dating back to Morey’s first full season with Houston in 2006-07, the Rockets have the second-most wins of any team in the NBA and have won at least 54 games in four of the past five seasons.

Morey is in the midst of his 13th season with the Rockets. He officially assumed his current position on May 10, 2007 after originally joining the organization as Assistant General Manager on Apr. 3, 2006.

Before joining the Rockets, Morey spent three years as the Senior Vice President of Operations and Information for the Boston Celtics. Since his days in Boston and to his current time with Houston, Morey has been at the forefront of using analytical methods, statistics and other technology to enhance basketball-making decision during the Draft, in trades and free agency.