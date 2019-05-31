2019 NBA Finals, Game 1: The Wrap

Game 1 Final Score: Raptors 118, Warriors 109 | Raptors lead series 1-0 | Series Hub

The Lede: In a series loaded with future Hall of Famers, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam was the star of stars in Game 1, scoring a game-high 32 points to go along with excellent defense to help shut down the two-time defending champion Warriors.

Game 1 Coverage: Raptors 118, Warriors 109

• Video Recap

• Box Score

• Video Box Score | Shotcharts

• Player matchups: See who guarded who

Analysis

• Powell: Raptors bring the defense (defence?)

• The Finals Stat: Siakam steps up

• NBA.com/Stats: Inside the Box Score

NBA TV

• Veteran Raptors show no nerves in Finals debut

• Warriors spring multiple leaks on defense

• Strange position: Warriors need more offense for Game 2

Top Plays & Highlights

• Ultimate Highlight: Raptors draw first blood

• Turning Point: Siakam dominates

• Top 5 Plays

• Siakam scores 32 on 14-for-17 shooting

• Stephen Curry's game-high 34 go for naught

• Draymond Green has words with Drake

Postgame News Conferences & Interviews

• Siakam dedicates Game 1 performance to father

• Danny Green: Raptors played our style of basketball

• Draymond Green on Drake spat: We barked a little bit

