2019 NBA Finals, Game 1: The Wrap

Game 1 Final Score: Raptors 118, Warriors 109 | Raptors lead series 1-0 | Series Hub
The Lede: In a series loaded with future Hall of Famers, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam was the star of stars in Game 1, scoring a game-high 32 points to go along with excellent defense to help shut down the two-time defending champion Warriors.
Game 1 Coverage: Raptors 118, Warriors 109
• Video Recap
• Box Score
• Video Box Score | Shotcharts
• Player matchups: See who guarded who
Analysis
• Powell: Raptors bring the defense (defence?)
• The Finals Stat: Siakam steps up
• NBA.com/Stats: Inside the Box Score
NBA TV
• Veteran Raptors show no nerves in Finals debut
• Warriors spring multiple leaks on defense
• Strange position: Warriors need more offense for Game 2
Top Plays & Highlights
• Ultimate Highlight: Raptors draw first blood
• Turning Point: Siakam dominates
• Top 5 Plays
• Siakam scores 32 on 14-for-17 shooting
• Stephen Curry's game-high 34 go for naught
• Draymond Green has words with Drake
Postgame News Conferences & Interviews
• Siakam dedicates Game 1 performance to father
• Danny Green: Raptors played our style of basketball
• Draymond Green on Drake spat: We barked a little bit