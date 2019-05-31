2019 NBA Finals
2019 NBA Finals, Game 1: The Wrap

Complete coverage of Game 1 from NBA.com

NBA.com Staff

May 31, 2019 3:04 AM ET

 

Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors to victory over the Warriors in Game 1.

Game 1 Final Score: Raptors 118, Warriors 109 | Raptors lead series 1-0 | Series Hub

The Lede: In a series loaded with future Hall of Famers, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam was the star of stars in Game 1, scoring a game-high 32 points to go along with excellent defense to help shut down the two-time defending champion Warriors. 

Game 1 Coverage: Raptors 118, Warriors 109

Video Recap
Box Score
Video Box Score | Shotcharts
Player matchups: See who guarded who

Analysis

Powell: Raptors bring the defense (defence?)
The Finals Stat: Siakam steps up
NBA.com/Stats: Inside the Box Score

NBA TV

Veteran Raptors show no nerves in Finals debut
Warriors spring multiple leaks on defense
Strange position: Warriors need more offense for Game 2

Top Plays & Highlights

Ultimate Highlight: Raptors draw first blood
Turning Point: Siakam dominates
Top 5 Plays
Siakam scores 32 on 14-for-17 shooting
Stephen Curry's game-high 34 go for naught
Draymond Green has words with Drake

Postgame News Conferences & Interviews

Siakam dedicates Game 1 performance to father
Danny Green: Raptors played our style of basketball
Draymond Green on Drake spat: We barked a little bit
 

