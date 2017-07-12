Warriors Sign Free Agent Forward Omri Casspi

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have signed free agent forward Omri Casspi (OME-ree), the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Casspi, 29, split the 2016-17 season between the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves, appearing in 36 games (two starts) and averaging 5.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 17.9 minutes per game. The 6’9” forward owns career averages of 8.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 499 career games (138 starts) over eight seasons with the Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, Pelicans and Timberwolves.

Originally selected by the Kings with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2009 NBA Draft, Casspi averaged career highs of 11.8 points and 5.9 rebounds with the Kings in 2015-16, posting career marks in three-pointers made (112) and three-point percentage (.409). He set single-game career highs with 36 points and nine three-pointers (9-of-12) on December 28, 2015 at Golden State, hitting 7-of-9 from long distance in the first half at Oracle Arena.

A native of Holon, Israel, Casspi played professionally in Israel for four seasons prior to becoming the first Israeli-born player to appear in an NBA game.

Casspi will wear #18 for the Warriors.