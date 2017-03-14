Thunder at Brooklyn Nets Game Recap – March 14, 2017

BROOKLYN – A fingertip poked the ball away, and all the sudden the Brooklyn Nets were out in transition. As Thunder guard Alex Abrines started his run back down the court on defense, he saw a flash. It was Andre Roberson, flying into the play and swatting the layup try of Spencer Dinwiddie. In an instant, Abrines had turned and high-tailed it back to the three-point line where he accepted a pass from Semaj Christon and drained a shot from deep.

It wasn’t the game-winning bucket, but it was a high profile turning point in the Thunder’s 122-104 victory over the Nets on Tuesday night. The sequence was indicative of how Head Coach Billy Donovan’s squad played in the second half, where the Thunder outscored Brooklyn by 18. The three-pointer put the Thunder up by nine with 1:57 to go in the third quarter, and its lead never dwindled below six after that.

“Some of those back to back plays feel really good,” Abrines said. “Before you get the shot, you’re still feeling the motivation from the block. When you hit that three, your heart rate goes up.”

The ballgame was neck and neck for the entirety of the first half, as Brooklyn whipped up 57.5 percent shooting, including a 7-for-10 mark from behind the three-point line. With four attacking players surrounding the incredible size and skill of Brook Lopez, the Nets can be a tough cover and they showed that in the first half tonight.

After halftime, however, the Thunder’s defense rose to another level, aided by Andre Roberson who played just 5:11 due to foul trouble in the first half. Over the final two quarters the Thunder allowed just 42 points on 32.3 percent shooting while forcing 11 turnovers. The driving lanes shrunk, as did the room Nets players had on the perimeter to step into three-point looks, and the Thunder cleaned the glass to the tune of 27-14.

“We kind of just stayed true,” guard Doug McDermott said. “Our bigs were more aggressive in the pick and rolls and that allowed tougher shots for them. We really took advantage of when we did get stops, to get out in transition and score.”

Throughout the night on offense, Russell Westbrook was the maestro, particularly in a stunning first quarter when he handed out eight assists and zero turnovers in 10 minutes of play.

“He’s looking to pass first there right away,” McDermott said. “It opens things up for him. He gets driving lanes. If you surround him with shooters, he’s going to get an open lane every time.”

The All-Star point guard got his teammates involved, whipping a pass to Roberson on the baseline and finding Taj Gibson, who scored 11 of his 17 points in the opening frame.

“He’s starting to feel a little bit more comfortable knowing where to catch it and where he can catch it,” Donovan noted. “He did a great job moving in around the free throw line and elbow areas and getting some mid-range jump shots on the baseline. He’s getting a little bit more acclimated and comfortable and we’re getting him the ball in good spots to score.”

Westbrook finished the night with 25 points, 19 assists and 12 rebounds, and earned “MVP” chants and a raucous ovation from the Brooklyn crowd when he snagged his 10th rebound to seal his 33rd triple-double of the season, and 70th of his career.

“It’s unbelievable. He had incredible poise tonight,” Donovan added. “He generated shots for everybody. He made the game easy for everybody. He rebounded the ball. He scored when he needed to. He’s always surveying the game.”

By the Numbers

9-for-15 – Shooting numbers for Victor Oladipo on the night, including a 3-for-4 mark from three, on his way to 21 points

22-9 – The Thunder’s advantage in second chance points on the night, thanks to a 13-4 edge in offensive rebounds

70 – Career triple doubles for Russell Westbrook after he racked up 25 points, 19 assists and 12 rebounds in his 33rd triple-double of the season

The Last Word

“In order to be a good team, you have to win on the road. Before you talk about winning on the road, you have to do the things to put yourself in position to win on the road.” – Head Coach Billy Donovan

