INTEGRIS Game Day Report: Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers – March 22, 2017



Broadcast Information

Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. CT Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Fox Sports Oklahoma Radio: WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

The season flies by. The Thunder has just 12 games remaining on its schedule, and is pushing towards the home stretch.

At the same time, it feels like it’s been forever since opening night, when the Thunder took on the Philadelphia 76ers up in the City of Brotherly Love in the very first game of the 2016-17 season. For Head Coach Billy Donovan’s group, much has changed. In fact, Thunder forward Jerami Grant was competing for the Sixers the last time these teams met. The Sixers have a new look too, with no Joel Embiid and uncertainty for Jahlil Okafor and Gerald Henderson.

“Both teams have changed quite a bit from that first game,” Donovan said. “They’re playing very good basketball. They continue to get better and improve. It’ll be another great test and challenge tomorrow.”

Instead, the 76ers have Dario Saric playing big minutes since the All-Star Break, and he’s producing to the tune of 19.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Now finally whole after injuries and trades, the Thunder is playing with a flow, energy and style that is fresh, particularly compared to the beginning of the season. Tonight will be a tough task for the Thunder, not only to bounce back from its own loss, but to contend with a feisty 76ers squad.

“It’s definitely different. We’re both two different teams with different personnel,” point guard Russell Westbrook said. “They’re playing better than they were in the first game of the season.”

“They’ve been playing well the last couple games and last couple weeks,” fellow guard Andre Roberson added. “We have to come out and be the aggressors and hit them with the first punch.”

In a rarity this season, the Thunder was out-rebounded by the Golden State Warriors, giving up second chance points and allowing long rebounds to result in fast breaks for the Warriors. That cannot happen again tonight, and Thunder players are focused on making sure that the 76ers don’t get those same type of opportunities tonight. All season long rebounding has been a Thunder strength. Tonight Donovan’s club wants to show that again.

“We have to be the ones who hit first. We have to hit them and neutralize their springs,” Roberson said. “We have to have all five guys go in there and gang rebound. There won’t be any leaking out tonight. We have to make sure we secure the rebound and then push.”