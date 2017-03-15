Practice Roundup – March 15, 2017

TORONTO – The Thunder has one of, if not the most, athletic team in the NBA this season. Up and down the roster, Head Coach Billy Donovan has options to utilize, and the Thunder’s speed, quickness, size, length and strength can cause matchup issues for opponents on a nightly basis.

The key for the Thunder is ensuring that they’re actually utilizing that athleticism on a nightly basis, for all 48 minutes. If it is baited into playing against its own identity or doesn’t play to its strengths consistently, it can fall victim to the way its opponents want the game to go.

So how does that actually play out on the floor? It’s by using that speed and length to get back in transition and showing opposing players a wall of defenders. Once in the halfcourt, the Thunder wants to communicate accurately and in a timely fashion to ensure that its defenders are in the proper position to thrust difficult choices upon opponents.

After misses, the Thunder aims to use its strength and size to box out, then quickness and selflessness to get out into the open court for high percentage opportunities at the rim or at the three-point line.

Señor Splash! Check out the Roberson block that set it up. #ThunderBasketball A post shared by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Mar 14, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

All season long, Donovan has developed the roster and invested in the players on the team, ensuring that there are plenty of players who are engaged and ready to compete. Just on the wing alone, Donovan can utilize Victor Oladipo, Andre Roberson, Alex Abrines, Doug McDermott and Jerami Grant as he sees fit, depending on the matchup. The same goes at the point guard position, with Westbrook being backed up by both Semaj Christon and Norris Cole, who have each seen minutes recently.

In the paint, the Thunder recently put newcomer Taj Gibson in the starting lineup alongside Steven Adams, and the duo have helped fuel the Thunder to three straight wins. That decision was beneficial for the man who had previously started at power forward, Domas Sabonis. Now playing next to Enes Kanter in the second unit, Sabonis has been freed up to have a more diverse role and to be a creator of offense.

“We can still continue to help (Sabonis) get better,” Donovan explained. “With the second unit it would put him in a situation where he could be a facilitator and playmaker and help Semaj with that responsibility. He’ll continue to evolve and get better. He’s had some different opportunities to do some of that.”

- On Tuesday night in Brooklyn, Thunder fans and even native New Yorkers who trekked through the snow to see the Thunder made sure that Westbrook felt their presence. Westbrook racked up 25 points, 19 assists and 12 rebounds and was by far the most heavily cheered player, even in enemy territory. During pregame warmups, the arena played the song “Do What I Want” by Lil Uzi Vert, which featured heavily in Westbrook’s recent Jordan Brand commercial. Minutes later, Westbrook was greeted by a deafening applause when he was announced in the starting lineups, received “MVP” chants when he was at the free throw line and caused a standing ovation late in the fourth quarter, when he snagged his 10th rebound to clinch his 33rd triple-double of the season.

Here’s Donovan on the subject: “Being from New York, I think New York fans appreciate guys who give it all they’ve got and play hard and play with fire, passion and intensity. I think there’s a high level of respect here for Russell because of the way he plays the game and the effort that he gives. It certainly was a nice gesture by these fans to acknowledge him in that way.”

Matt Pinto preps for tonight's Thunder Full Court Press. Guest: Taj Gibson. 8CT @sportsanimal & streaming on https://t.co/BWdzOIseBk pic.twitter.com/LwYgQU1wMD — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 15, 2017