Russell Westbrook Named to 2016-17 All-NBA First Team

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 18, 2017 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook was named to the 2016-17 All-NBA First Team , it was announced today by the NBA.

Westbrook was named to the All-NBA First Team for the second consecutive season after receiving 99 First Team votes (498 total points). During the 2016-17 season, Westbrook appeared in 81 games and joined Oscar Roberston as the only players in NBA history to average a triple-double. He averaged a league-best 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds (10th in the NBA), 10.4 assists (third in the NBA) and 1.63 steals in 34.6 minutes per game.

Westbrook established a new NBA single-season record with 42 triple-doubles. The guard recorded triple-doubles in seven consecutive games on two separate occasions (11/25-12/9 and 3/22-4/4), becoming the first player in NBA history to accomplish the feat. He was named Western Conference Player of the Month for November and February and earned Western Conference Player of the Week honors four times.

