Thunder to Host Watch Pary for Game in Mexico City Thursday

Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will bring the Thunder experience to MEDiO TiEMPO – 2035 S. Meridian Ave – this Thursday for a watch party as the Thunder takes on the Brooklyn Nets in Mexico City. Thursday’s game will be broadcast on FOX Sports Oklahoma and can be heard in Spanish on 930 AM WKY ESPN Deportes.

The watch party begins at 8:30 p.m., 30 minutes prior to tipoff, and will feature appearances from team mascot Rumble the Bison, members of the Thunder Girls dance team, the Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers.

The full watch-party schedule is also available at okcthunder.com/watchparties.