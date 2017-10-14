Thunder Waives Four

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 14, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder waived guards Isaiah Canaan and Semaj Christon along with center Yannis Morin and forward Chris Wright, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Canaan saw action in three preseason games with the Thunder and averaged 5.7 points, 2.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 12.8 minutes.

Christon appeared in two preseason games for Oklahoma City where he averaged 3.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 17.0 minutes. Last season, he appeared in 64 games (one start) for the Thunder and averaged 2.9 points, 2.0 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 15.2 minutes.

Morin and Wright were originally signed on Oct. 11.

