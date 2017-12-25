Vote Blue: NBA All-Star Voting Underway

Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 – Voting on all channels for the 2018 NBA All-Star game is underway, and the Oklahoma City Thunder encourages its fans to vote daily for their favorite Thunder players.

The fan vote helps select the starting five for each conference at the 2018 All-Star Game, which will be played on Feb. 18 in Los Angeles.

FACEBOOK: Using their personal Facebook account, fans can vote for any Thunder player by posting a status that includes the player’s first and last name and the hashtag #NBAVote.

TWITTER: Fans can vote by tweeting the first and last name or the Twitter handle of any player, plus the hashtag #NBAVote, from any public Twitter account. Retweets and replies also count as votes, as long as a player’s first and last name or Twitter handle and #NBAVote are in the text.

WEB/APP: Fans can also submit a Facebook or Twitter vote for any Thunder player through okcthunder.com/vote and the Thunder Mobile App. Direct voting is available using the ballot on NBA.com/vote and on the NBA App.

GOOGLE: Fans can vote by searching “Thunder NBA Vote” on Google and then selecting the player they would like to vote for.

AMAZON ALEXA: Before voting for the first time, fans can ask Alexa, “Alexa, enable NBA All-Star.” After that, fans can vote daily by asking Alexa, “Alexa, ask NBA All-Star to vote for [player first and last name].”

Fans can vote up to 10 times per day on each platform and once daily for each player. Only one player may be included in each Facebook or Twitter post for the vote to count.

New for this season, five “2-for-1 Days” will allow fans to have their votes count twice on Dec. 31, Jan. 4, Jan. 11, Jan. 12 and Jan. 15 when voting through the NBA App and NBA.com, along with Sina Weibo and Tencent in China. All “2-for-1 Days” will be designated as midnight to 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

Additional details and restrictions are available through okcthunder.com/vote. All voting closes at 10:59 p.m. Central on Monday, Jan. 15.

Russell Westbrook is a six-time NBA All-Star and has taken home NBA All-Star MVP honors twice. Paul George has made four appearances at the NBA All-Star game, and Carmelo Anthony is a 10-time NBA All-Star. Steven Adams and Alex Abrines took part in the Rising Stars Challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend in 2014 and 2017, respectively.

###