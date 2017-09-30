ThunderFest With Russ Set For Sunday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 - The Oklahoma City Thunder invites fans to join in the festivities as the team holds ThunderFest with Russ on Sunday afternoon. The event, featuring food trucks, a dance troupe, DJ and an appearance from Russell Westbrook, will give fans an opportunity to celebrate Westbrook’s multi-year contract extension and to honor his contributions to the Thunder and to Oklahoma.

ThunderFest will be held outside Edmond North High School, 215 W. Danforth Rd. in Edmond, and will get underway at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Fans who plan to attend are strongly encouraged to arrive early. Public parking at the high school is very limited in the east parking lot, off of Thomas Drive. Offsite parking is encouraged.

The full event will be streamed live on okcthunder.com , the Thunder Mobile App, Facebook and Periscope, via Twitter.

Following ThunderFest, the Thunder will hold its annual Blue and White Scrimmage, also at Edmond North. Tickets for the scrimmage, which is part of U.S. Cellular Thunder Training Camp, have been distributed by the Edmond North administration in order to best serve the school community.