Thunder Signs Terrance Ferguson

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 29, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed guard Terrance Ferguson to a contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ferguson (6-7, 184), was drafted by Oklahoma City with the 21st overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, after spending last season with the Adelaide 36ers of Australia’s National Basketball League. He averaged 4.6 points and 1.2 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game and scored in double figures four times, including a season-high 13 points twice.

The Tulsa, Okla. native, has been a member of gold-medal winning teams in three different FIBA events, going 19-0 in major competitions during his career. Ferguson averaged 7.1 points on 40.0 percent (48-of-120) shooting from the field and 33.3 percent (24-of-72) shooting from beyond the arc, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.4 minutes per game.

As a high schooler, he spent three seasons at Prime Prep Academy and played his senior season at Advanced Prep International, both based in Dallas, Texas. He played for the U.S. Junior Select Team at the 2016 Nike Hoop Summit, scoring 21 points in 15 minutes. At the 2016 McDonald’s All-American Game, he recorded 10 points and three rebounds in 16 minutes.

