Two 2017-18 Primetime Thunder Games Announced

In enticing bits and pieces, the NBA is releasing the Thunder’s 2017-18 schedule to the public. Just one day after the news that the Thunder will play a road game in Mexico City against the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 7, the NBA announced the Thunder’s opponents for both opening night (Oct. 19) and Christmas Day (Dec. 25).

Sneak peek at the schedule for our 10th season. Opening night and Christmas night. Both national home games in OKC. Rest of schedule coming next week. A post shared by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Aug 10, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

The Thunder will start its season a full week earlier than it did in 2016-17, due to the NBA’s changes to the overall schedule to reduce back-to-backs and sets of three games in four nights. As a result, the Thunder’s first game of the season will be on Oct. 19, at home, against the New York Knicks. The game will start at 7 p.m. CT and be broadcast exclusively on TNT, as Chesapeake Energy Arena gets its first chance to rain down its usual level of raucous energy to celebrate the start of the team’s 10th season.

Just over two months after getting its initial glimpse of the Russell Westbrook-Paul George All-Star duo in regular season action, Thunder fans will get another treat. For the eighth consecutive year, the Thunder will compete in a game on Christmas Day. In a rematch of last year’s first round Western Conference Playoffs series, the Thunder will host the Houston Rockets at Chesapeake Energy Arena. That game will also be a 7 p.m. tip-off, and exclusively broadcast on ABC. For the NBA, the national holiday doubles as an annual opportunity to showcase its top tier teams throughout the afternoon and evening to a worldwide audience.

Both games will, of course, be broadcast live on WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network.

For full coverage of those games, and the announcement of the entire 82-game regular season schedule, be sure to stay locked in here at okcthunder.com

The known schedule thus far:

Oct. 19 - Thunder vs. New York Knicks

Dec. 7 - Thunder at Brooklyn Nets (Mexico City)

Dec. 25 - Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

BTW...expect the rest of the 2017-18 Thunder schedule next week. — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 10, 2017