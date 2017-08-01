Rumble the Bison Traveling to Thailand

Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 – Oklahoma City Thunder mascot Rumble the Bison will travel to Bangkok, Thailand, today to support the league’s international efforts, the team announced.

During his time in Bangkok, Rumble will make several appearances at NBA events, including a basketball clinic.

Rumble’s previous international trips have included appearances in Toronto, Denmark, Istanbul, Manchester and Spain. Earlier this summer, Rumble visited Alicante, Spain, as part of NBAforU Day, which saw the launch of a refurbished basketball court.

“We are excited to have Rumble represent our team, our fans and the state of Oklahoma in Thailand,” said Brian Byrnes, Thunder senior vice president of Sales and Marketing. “We are honored to have the opportunity to connect with fans and spread a passion for the NBA and Thunder Basketball throughout Bangkok.”

Rumble will be in Thailand through Sunday, Aug.6. Fans can look for updates and pictures of Rumble’s tour through Thailand by following Rumble on Facebook (facebook.com/rumblethebison), Twitter (@rumblethebison) and Instagram (@rumblethebison).

###