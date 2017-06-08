Rumble the Bison Traveling to Spain

Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 8, 2017 – Oklahoma City Thunder mascot Rumble the Bison will travel to Alicante, Spain, on Tuesday, June 13, to support the league’s international efforts, the team announced.

As part of NBAforU Day, Rumble will attend the launch of a refurbished court and visit a children’s clinic. Rumble will also attend NBA Fan Zone expos and other local events while in Spain.

Rumble’s previous international trips have included appearances in Toronto, Denmark, Istanbul, Manchester and Spain. Last summer, Rumble visited Barcelona and Madrid ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s participation in the NBA Global Games Europe 2016.

“We are excited to have Rumble represent our team, our fans and the state of Oklahoma in Spain once again,” said Brian Byrnes, Thunder senior vice president of Sales and Marketing. “We are honored by the opportunity to connect with fans in Spain who have displayed tremendous support and a passion for the NBA and Thunder Basketball.”

Rumble will be in Spain through June 19. Fans can look for updates and pictures of Rumble’s tour through Spain by following Rumble on Facebook (facebook.com/rumblethebison), Twitter (@rumblethebison), Instagram (@rumblethebison) and Snapchat (@okcthunder).