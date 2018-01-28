Roberson Undergoes Successful Procedure

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 28, 2018 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Andre Roberson underwent a successful procedure today to repair a ruptured left patellar tendon, Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti announced.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Carlan Yates of the McBride Orthopedic Hospital in Oklahoma City, Okla. Roberson will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season and further updates will be provided when appropriate.

In 39 games this season Roberson is averaging 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.15 steals in 26.6 minutes.