Thunder Signs Raymond Felton

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 10, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder signed free agent guard Raymond Felton, it was announced by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

A 12-year NBA veteran, Felton has appeared in 856 games (657 starts) and registered career averages of 11.9 points, 5.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.27 steals in 31.6 minutes with Charlotte, Toronto, New York, Denver, Portland, Dallas and the LA Clippers. Felton owns 4,831 career assists which places him 11th among active players.

Originally selected 5th overall in the 2005 NBA Draft by Charlotte, Felton saw action in 80 games (11 starts) last season as a member of the Clippers and posted averages of 6.7 points, 2.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 21.3 minutes.

Felton previously helped lead North Carolina to the 2005 National Championship and during his rookie season with the Bobcats, Felton was named to the All-Rookie Second Team.