Thunder Announces Preseason Game in Tulsa

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 13, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder is set to head to Tulsa for the ninth time during the 2017 preseason, the team announced today. Oklahoma City will host the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. inside the BOK Center.

“We are excited to tip off our 10th season in Tulsa, a city that has given our team tremendous support since day one,” said Brian Byrnes, senior vice president of Sales and Marketing for the Thunder. “This preseason game will give our fans in Green County the first look at our team this fall, giving us a wonderful opportunity to show our appreciation for our loyal fans throughout the region.”

Oklahoma City and Houston previously met at the BOK Center on Oct. 13, 2008, with the Thunder edging the Rockets 110-104 in that preseason contest, the first game the Thunder ever played in Oklahoma.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, May 2, at 10 a.m. on bokcenter.com, starting at $15 per ticket. Fans interested in receiving more ticket information can sign up on the BOK Center website.

The Thunder will announce its entire 2017 preseason schedule at a later date.