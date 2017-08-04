Thunder Announces 2017 Preseason Schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY, August 4, 2017 – In preparation for its 10th season, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced its complete 2017 preseason schedule today. Oklahoma City will play four preseason games, including two at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

announced. https://t.co/MjQDKGc8aT Get ready for our 10th season of #ThunderBasketball! pic.twitter.com/LMuqbRv6xV — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 4, 2017

The Thunder tips off its 10th preseason on Oct. 3 versus the Houston Rockets in Tulsa at the BOK Center. The club will head back to Oklahoma City for two contests, starting on Oct. 6 when it hosts the New Orleans Pelicans.

The NBL’s Melbourne United comes to Chesapeake Energy Arena on Oct. 8, which marks the third time the Thunder has played host to an international team in OKC. The preseason concludes with a trip to face the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 10.

All preseason games can be heard on the Thunder Radio Network, led by flagship WWLS-The Sports Animal (98.1 FM) in Oklahoma City. The Oct. 10 contest at Denver will be shown on FOX Sports Oklahoma, while the other three games can be streamed live on the Thunder App and okcthunder.com.

Tickets for the game in Tulsa are now available and can be purchased through the BOK Center website, www.bokcenter.com. Additionally, tickets for both preseason games at Chesapeake Energy Arena will go on sale on Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. via the team’s website, okcthunder.com.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 2017 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (CST) Oct. 3 vs. Houston Rockets Tulsa, Okla. 7 p.m. Oct. 6 vs. New Orleans Pelicans Oklahoma City, Okla. 7 p.m. Oct. 8 vs. Melbourne United Oklahoma City, Okla. 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at Denver Nuggets Denver, Colo. 8 p.m.