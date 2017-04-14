Josh Huestis Recalled From Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 14, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled forward Josh Huestis from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA Development League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

During last night’s 112-108 victory over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in Game 1 of the D-League Western Conference Finals, Huestis recorded 11 points, three rebounds, one assist, a steal and a block in 29 minutes. Overall, he’s averaging 19.0 points on 55.8% shooting from the field (29-of-52), 5.5 rebounds, 1.75 blocks, 1.25 steals and 35.5 minutes in four playoff games (all starts).

In 32 regular season games (all starts) with the Blue this season, Huestis averaged 14.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.72 blocks in 32.1 minutes.

###