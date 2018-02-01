Paul George to Represent Thunder in 2018 JBL Three-Point Contest

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 1, 2018 – Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George has been selected to participate in the 2018 JBL Three-Point Contest on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, the NBA today announced.

The five-time All-Star will be joined by Wizards guard Bradley Beal, Suns guard Devin Booker, Heat guard Wayne Ellington, Rockets guard Eric Gordon, Clippers forward Tobias Harris, Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and Warriors guard Klay Thompson.

George is shooting a career-high 42.3 percent from beyond the arc this season and ranks fifth among all NBA players in three-pointers made (150) while averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and a league-leading 2.17 steals per game.

The 32nd JBL Three-Point Contest is part of State Farm® All-Star Saturday Night, which will air on TNT and ESPN Radio at 8 p.m. ET. All-Star Saturday Night also includes the Taco Bell Skills Challenge and Verizon Slam Dunk.

The JBL Three-Point Contest is a two-round, timed competition. Five shooting locations are positioned around the three-point arc. Four racks contain four NBA regulation balls (each worth one point) and one multicolored “money” ball (worth two points). The fifth rack is a special “all money ball” rack, which each participant can place at any of the five locations. Every ball on this rack is worth two points. The players have one minute to shoot as many of the 25 balls as they can.

