Ferguson and Johnson Recalled From Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 11, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled guard Terrance Ferguson and center Dakari Johnson from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Last night, Johnson tallied his third double-double in the G League this season with 27 points and 12 rebounds in the Blue’s 104-95 victory over the Salt Lake City Stars, while Ferguson added nine points and two steals.

In three games (all starts) with the Blue this season, Ferguson is averaging 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.33 steals in 31.1 minutes per game. He has appeared in 41 games (12 starts) with the Thunder, averaging 2.7 points in 12.5 minutes per game.

Johnson has appeared in five games (all starts) with the Blue this season, averaging 24.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.20 blocks in 31.3 minutes per game. In 24 games (five starts) with the Thunder this season, Johnson has averaged 2.0 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.9 minutes per game.

###