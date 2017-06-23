Thunder Selects Terrance Ferguson in 2017 NBA Draft

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 22, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder selected guard Terrance Ferguson in the first round (21st overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft, it was announced by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Ferguson (6-7, 184), spent last season with the Adelaide 36ers of Australia’s National Basketball League, averaging 4.6 points and 1.2 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game. He scored in double figures four times, including a season-high 13 points twice.

He was a member of gold-medal winning teams in three different FIBA events, going 19-0 in major competitions during his career. Ferguson averaged 7.1 points on 40.0% (48-of-120) shooting from the field and 33.3% (24-of-72) shooting from beyond the arc, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.4 minutes per game.

As a high schooler, he spent three seasons at Prime Prep Academy and played his senior season at Advanced Prep International, both based in Dallas, Texas. He played for the U.S. Junior Select Team at the 2016 Nike Hoop Summit, scoring 21 points in 15 minutes. At the 2016 McDonald’s All-American Game, hr recorded 10 points and three rebounds in 16 minutes.